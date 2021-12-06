Govt schools get a makeover in Andhra Pradesh

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
As you enter the Government Zilla Parishad High School in Penumaluru village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, a clean, beautiful campus greets your eye.
The school boasts a well-stocked library, a music room, and a computer lab. With swank facilities, the school looks a far cry from the shabby image that government schools usually have.
“My father is a software professional and wanted me to study here as the facilities are good. I love the computer lab and library here,” said Aiswerya, a 5th standard student of the school. “Not just enrollment.. There has been increasing interest among students to come to school regularly in view of a wide range of learning activities,” said Durga Bhavani, Head Mistress of the school.
The school in Penumaluru is just one among many in the State that has undergone a transformation in recent years. With infrastructure and learning upgrades, thanks to a flagship government scheme Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu, many government schools in Andhra Pradesh can now compete with top-rated corporate schools.
The scheme aims at improving the infrastructure in government schools by providing them with new buildings with modern toilets, better learning and entertainment facilities.
“In the last two years, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, enrolments in government schools increased from 37 lakh to 43 lakh, and many schools in AP have 100 per cent admissions in the last two academic years,” a senior official told BusinessLine.
Out of a total of 44,732 government schools, upgradation of 15,719 schools has been completed under the scheme and work on the remaining schools is currently underway.
According to M Ramesh, parent of an 8th standard student, apart from better infrastructure, English medium introduced by the government last year has also been a motivating factor for many parents to send their wards to government schools. “Earlier, many preferred private schools for the sake of English medium, but it is no longer required,” he said.
Education is a priority for the State and there are six welfare schemes that are being implemented now, ranging from covering the reimbursement of school fees to providing school kits, including bags and books, to students free of cost.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...