Govt schools get a makeover in Andhra Pradesh

As you enter the Government Zilla Parishad High School in Penumaluru village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, a clean, beautiful campus greets your eye.

Facilities offered

The school boasts a well-stocked library, a music room, and a computer lab. With swank facilities, the school looks a far cry from the shabby image that government schools usually have.

“My father is a software professional and wanted me to study here as the facilities are good. I love the computer lab and library here,” said Aiswerya, a 5th standard student of the school. “Not just enrollment.. There has been increasing interest among students to come to school regularly in view of a wide range of learning activities,” said Durga Bhavani, Head Mistress of the school.

Ready to compete

The school in Penumaluru is just one among many in the State that has undergone a transformation in recent years. With infrastructure and learning upgrades, thanks to a flagship government scheme Mana Badi-Nadu-Nedu, many government schools in Andhra Pradesh can now compete with top-rated corporate schools.

The scheme aims at improving the infrastructure in government schools by providing them with new buildings with modern toilets, better learning and entertainment facilities.

“In the last two years, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, enrolments in government schools increased from 37 lakh to 43 lakh, and many schools in AP have 100 per cent admissions in the last two academic years,” a senior official told BusinessLine.

Out of a total of 44,732 government schools, upgradation of 15,719 schools has been completed under the scheme and work on the remaining schools is currently underway.

According to M Ramesh, parent of an 8th standard student, apart from better infrastructure, English medium introduced by the government last year has also been a motivating factor for many parents to send their wards to government schools. “Earlier, many preferred private schools for the sake of English medium, but it is no longer required,” he said.

Education is a priority for the State and there are six welfare schemes that are being implemented now, ranging from covering the reimbursement of school fees to providing school kits, including bags and books, to students free of cost.