Govt taking steps to stop river waters flowing into Pakistan: Water Resources Minister

Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said the government has begun the process of stopping the waters from the Himalayan rivers flowing into Pakistan without violating the Indus Water Treaty.

“Work has already begun to stop the waters that flow into Pakistan (under the Indus treaty). I am talking about the water which is going to Pakistan, and I am not talking about breaking the Indus treaty,” Shekhawat said.

The Minister’s comments assume importance as after the Pulwama terror attack early February and Delhi’s retaliatory bombing of a terror camp in Balakot, the bilateral ties have hit new lows.

The India-Pakistan relations dived further after the government scrapped the Articles 370 and 35A that gave special rights to Jammu & Kashmir on August 5 following which Islamabad recalled its ambassador.