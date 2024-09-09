The Karnataka government assured that it will provide all required infrastructure, including land, water, power, and connectivity. In response to the Singapore Business Federation’s (SBF) interest in establishing their office in Bengaluru, Minister of Large & Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, MB Patil made this comment.

“We will stay in touch with SBF to facilitate their investment in the State,” he added.

The high-level delegation, led by Prasoon Mukherjee, Vice-Chairman of SBF, expressed their interest to the Minister in creating a “Singapore in Bengaluru,” provided the State government extends its co-operation.

The Minister also invited the entrepreneurs associated with SBF to participate in Karnataka’s flagship event, the ‘Global Investors Meet,’ scheduled to be held from February 12-14, 2025.

LK Atheeq, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, S Selvakumar, Principal Secretary, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner of the Department of Industries, also attended the meeting.

