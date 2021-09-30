Govt to make it mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines: Gadkari

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the government will make it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines, after it gets permission from the Supreme Court.
Flex-fuel, or flexible fuel, is an alternative fuel made of a combination of gasoline and methanol or ethanol.
Also read: Cabinet gearing for a PLI scheme for auto sector
Addressing the annual session of industry body PHDCCI, Gadkari further said that the government is working to develop an ethanol economy. “We are going to make it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines (that can run on more than one fuel),” the road transport and highways minister said.
The minister cited examples of Brazil, Canada and the USA where most automobile companies manufacture flex-fuel engines vehicles.
“We have submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court. When we get the permission of the Supreme Court, then we will make it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines,” Gadkari added.
Gadkari suggested that the military should ban the use of diesel engine vehicles and use trucks which run on LNG, CNG and ethanol.
The minister pointed out that ethanol is much cheaper than petrol and diesel.
Noting that the government is working to develop the ethanol economy, he said, “450 factories have shown interest in manufacturing ethanol.”
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...