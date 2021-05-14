Govt to supply around 192 lakh vaccine shots to States/UTs during May 16-31 for free

The government will supply about 192 lakh vaccine doses to the States/UTs during May 16-31 for free to inoculate people aged above 45 years along with health care and frontline workers. This supply include 162.5 lakh shots of Covishield and 29.49 lakh shots of Covaxin, it said in a statement on Friday.

“The allocation of supplies to the States/UT is decided on the consumption pattern and beneficiary load for 2nd doses during the upcoming fortnight. During the 16-31 May fortnight, 191.99 lakh doses of Covishield and Covaxin will be supplied to the States and UTs, free of cost,” the government added.

The government will share the delivery schedule for this allocation in advance. It urged States to direct the concerned officials to ensure rational and judicious utilisation of allocated doses and minimise the vaccine wastage.

In the previous fortnight of May 1-15, the Centre had supplied more than 1.7 crore vaccine doses to States for free. In addition, a total quantum of more than 4.39 crore doses was also available for direct procurement by the States as well as private hospitals in the month of May 2021, as per the government statement.

Meanwhile, India administered 17,92,98,584 vaccine doses so far with 20,27,162 anti-covid shots given in 24 hours till 8:00 AM on Friday.