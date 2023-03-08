On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, lauded the role of women in India's progress and said his Government will keep working to further women's empowerment.

"On International Women's Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India's progress," Modi said in a tweet. "Our government will keep working to further women empowerment," he said using the hashtag 'Nari Shakti for New India'.

The Prime Minister also shared on Twitter a compilation of women achievers whose life journeys were chronicled in 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recalled the glorious contributions of 'Nari Shakti' in all walks of life.

"The Government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi is relentlessly working towards women empowerment through its various effective schemes and programmes," he said.

"From being operationally deployed in Siachen, the highest battlefield in the world, to being posted on warships, Indian women are breaking barriers in almost every field in the Armed Forces," Singh tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "On International Women's Day, applaud the efforts and the accomplishments of our Nari Shakti."

"Their contributions are indispensable to Atmanirbhar Bharat’s growth story," he tweeted.

On #InternationalWomensDay, applaud the efforts and the accomplishments of our #NariShakti.



