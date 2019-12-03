Govt will not stay or stop ongoing infra projects: Thackeray

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said that his government will not stay or stop any infrastructure project started by the Devendra Fadnavis government.
Thackeray held a marathon meeting of State officials in Mumbai to review the ongoing projects, including Mumbai Metro, Mumbai-Nagpur expressway project, Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and other projects.
He said that except Aarey Metro car-shed in Mumbai, no work has been stopped by his government.
The urban infrastructure projects started by the erstwhile Fadnavis government are under the scanner. Minister Eknath Shinde said that the new government wants to understand the utility of projects and hence review meetings are being conducted. Another Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that projects like bullet train are ‘white elephant’ and burden on the State.
Koregaon Bhima cases
Meanwhile, the NCP leaders — including MLA Dhananjay Munde and others — have demanded that the State government must withdraw cases against activists in Koregaon-Bhima violence.
Thackeray has recently announced dropping of cases against activists protesting Nanar refinery and Aarey Metro shed.
NCP leaders said that the Devendra Fadnavis government had slapped ‘false’ cases against activists named in the Koregaon-Bhima violence. The BJP-led government had ‘harassed’ intellectuals, activists and social workers labelling them ‘urban Naxals’, leaders said.
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that the government was reviewing the earlier government’s order related Koregaon-Bhima where it had asked the police to drop cases against those who were not involved in ‘ serious crime’.
