Govt writes to States to ensure strict implementation of Covid 19 guidelines till June 30

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 27, 2021

Police personnel conduct vehicle checks in Salem in Tamil Nadu   -  The Hindu

Any relaxation by States/UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the States to ensure strict implementation of the containment measures for Covid-19 and has extended the restrictions till June 30.

“I would like to highlight that in spite of the declining trend, the number of active cases presently is still very high. It is, therefore, important that containment measures may continue to be implemented strictly,” said the order by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

The order further added that any relaxation by States/UTs, may be considered at an appropriate time, in a graded manner, after assessing the local situation, requirements and resources.

“The strict implementation of containment and other measures has led to a declining trend in the number of new and active cases, across States and UTs, barring some areas in the Southern and North-Eastern regions,” the order added.

The order said that guidelines issued by the respective State Government/UTs/Administrations/District authorities should be widely disseminated to the public and to the field functionaries for their effective implementation.

In its April 29th order, MHA has issued an advisory to all the States and UTs for implementing intensive, local and focused framework in specific districts and areas where the number of cases are high.

Published on May 27, 2021

