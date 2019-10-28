Grand Hyatt Bolgatty appoints new sales and marketing director

Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty has announced the appointment of Naveen Yadav as the Director of Sales and Marketing of the waterfront luxury resort and Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre.

Having taken charge in October, Yadav has a combined experience of 12 years in the areas of sales and marketing in the hospitality industry.

He has been associated with international brands such as Marriott and Accor in various leadership positions. “Kerala offers multiple opportunities for MICE and leisure travellers, and Kochi is one of the most promising destinations in the country right now. I am looking forward to being part of the team that creates exciting guest experiences and memories,” Yadav said.