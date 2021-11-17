Grants, non-philanthropic donations received by charitable trusts to attract 18 pc GST: AAR

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Charitable trusts are liable to pay 18 per cent GST on grants and non-philanthropic donations received by them, the Maharashtra AAR has ruled.
Jayshankar Gramin Va Adivasi Vikas Sanstha Sangamner, a Charitable trust registered under Maharashtra Public Charitable Trust Act 1950, had approached the Maharashtra bench of the Authority for Advance Ruling (AAR), seeking clarity on whether it is liable to pay GST on the amounts received in the form of donations/grants from various entities, including the central and state governments.
The trust is also registered under the I-T Act as a charitable trust.
It undertakes supply of services to 50 orphans and homeless children by way of shelter, education, guidance, clothing, food, and health for the women and child welfare.
The Maharashtra women and child welfare department pay a sum of ₹2,000 per month per child. Other expenses for children are made from donations.
In its ruling, the AAR said the trust would be chargeable to 18 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) for grants received by it.
In the case of donations, the AAR said if the purpose of the donation is philanthropic and leads to no commercial gains and is not an advertisement, then it would not attract GST.
In all other cases, donations too would attract an 18 per cent GST.
AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said charitable trusts could land up paying GST since July 2017.
“This ruling is expected to send jitters to all the charitable organisations, enjoying tax-neutral status under indirect tax laws since the very beginning, mandating them to get registered under GST. Tax demands computed since 2017 would be loaded with additional interest @18 per cent and penalty,” Mohan added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...