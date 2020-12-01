Great Lakes wins Chennai semi-finals

A team comprising Isha Agarwal and Nishant Thomas, from Great Lakes Institute of Management, won the Chennai leg of the BLoC Boardroom Challenge 2020.

The contest featured four teams in the Chennai round. Anjana Jayalakshmi and Ishani Koshta of XIME were the runners-up, while Jayanthi S and Yamini M from MOP Vaishnav’s Department of Management Studies came in third. The team comprising Tarun Nagdev, Tanya Gupta and Tanya Tomar, from the Department of Management Studies, IIT-Madras, finished fourth.

The students had to present a branding strategy for an FMCG brand, and also discuss how this brand could shore up its falling market shares in emerging categories.

The teams were scored on their understanding and analysis of the case, the case solution, their presentations, and also on team work. Great Lakes will now meet the winners of the semi-finals from other eight cities in the finals.

The jury for the semi-finals comprised KS Rao, Senior-Vice President and Head, Investor Education & Distribution Development, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC; Vishwadeep Kuila of branding consultancy Brand Vectors; and Sivakumar, a people performance analyst and executive coach.

The Coimbatore semi-finals is on December 2, and viewers can register and view all the semi-finals on this link: https://bit.ly/3q61NF4. The semi-finals across the different cities will be on till December 10.