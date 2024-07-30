Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday passed a resolution proposing a 35 per cent hike on professional tax on salaried individuals that are collected twice a year. The proposed hike is for salary holders earning between ₹21,000 and ₹60,000. The proposal need to be approved by the Tamil Nadu government.
Responding to the opposition by some of the councillors in the Council meeting, GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran said the hike was necessary to increase Corporation’s Own Revenue.
AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran opposed the Corporation’s move saying it would hurt people.
