Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls to be held on Dec 1

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on November 17, 2020 Published on November 17, 2020

Counting on Dec 4

Elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be held on December 1. The Telangana State Election Commission, which announced the schedule on Tuesday, said that nominations will be accepted from November 18.

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which clinched the GHMC elections in 2016, faces a tough challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged stronger after its recent victory in the Dubbaka bypoll.

The last date for filing nominations is November 20. They will be scrutinised a day later. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 22, according to State Election Commissioner C Parathasarathi.

Counting for 150 divisions in the civic body will be held on December 4.

