Grocery shops to operate only for 4 hours every day: Maharashtra Health Minister

The Maharashtra government will issue a notification that grocery shops will function only between 7 am to 11 am every day said State Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai after attending a meeting convened by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Tope said, “ It is must to keep a tab on people who come out of homes in the name of purchasing grocery. Dada ( Ajit Pawar) said that we must keep grocery shops open only for four hours between 7 am to 11 am. It was decided that the notification regarding this decision will be issued at the upper level ( at State government’s level) and not at District Collector’s level,” said Tope.

He said the notification will be issued soon and accordingly grocery shops in the State will have to operate.

The meeting also discussed the execution of the government’s package of ₹5,400 crores to help individuals who will be directly affected by the restrictions and closure of business. Ajit Pawar said the help must reach targeted beneficiaries as soon as possible.

SOP for bus commuters

After the Maharashtra government put out a new SOP for those travelling to the State by train from six of the worst-affected states including Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan or Gujarat by train, the State Transport Minister Anil Parab said that similar SOPs will be introduced for those travelling by bus.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai said the government will soon introduce SOPs so that people commuting in buses and private vehicles from other States have Covid-19 negative report with them.