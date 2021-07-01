Gross Enrolment Ratio up at all levels of school education: Report

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Gross Enrolment Ratio at all levels of school education has improved in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19 and there has been an improvement in the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) at all levels of school education, according to the report on United Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2019-20 for School Education in India
The report released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal mentioned that the Gross Enrolment Ratio increased to 89.7 per cent in 2019-20 (from 87.7 per cent) at Upper Primary level; 97.8 per cent (from 96.1 per cent) at Elementary Level; 77.9 per cent (from 76.9 per cent) at Secondary Level; and 51.4 per cent (from 50.1 per cent) at Higher Secondary Level.
In 2019-20, the PTR for primary has become 26.5, whereas it was 34.0 in 2012-13; for upper primary it was 18.5 (23.1); and for secondary 18.5 (29.7).
According to the report, in 2019-20, enrolment of girls from primary to higher secondary is more than 12.08 crore. This is a substantial increase by 14.08 lakh compared to 2018-19. Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the Gender Parity Index (GPI) at both Secondary and Higher Secondary levels have improved. The UDISE+ report shows a remarkable improvement in the number of schools with functional electricity, with functional computers, internet facility in 2019-20 over the previous year.
Also read: Higher education sees a growth of 11.4% in the student enrolment in last five years: Pokhriyal
Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls has increased to 90.5 per cent (from 88.5 per cent) at Upper Primary level, 98.7 per cent (from 96.7 per cent) at Elementary Level, 77.8 per cent (from 76.9 per cent at Secondary Level and 52.4 per cent (from 50.8 per cent) at Higher Secondary Level in 2019-20 (from 2018-19).
The UDISE+ report shows an improvement in the number of schools with functional electricity, with functional computers, internet facility in 2019-20 over the previous year. Another improvement is seen in the number of schools with hand wash facility. In year 2019-20, more than 90 per cent schools in India had hand wash facility as compared to only 36.3 per cent in 2012-13.
While around 83 per cent schools had electricity in 2019-20, an improvement by almost 7 per cent over the previous year, 2018-19.
The UDISE+ system of online data collection from the schools was developed in the year 2018-19 to overcome the issues related to manual data filling in paper format and subsequent feeding at the block or district level, which was in practice in the UDISE data collection system from 2012-13. The present publication relates to UDISE+ data for the reference year 2019-20.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
The Chennai-based publishing house marks its silver jubilee with virtual hangout, audio books and stories from ...
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...