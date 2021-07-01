Gross Enrolment Ratio up at all levels of school education: Report

The Gross Enrolment Ratio at all levels of school education has improved in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19 and there has been an improvement in the Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) at all levels of school education, according to the report on United Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2019-20 for School Education in India

The report released by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal mentioned that the Gross Enrolment Ratio increased to 89.7 per cent in 2019-20 (from 87.7 per cent) at Upper Primary level; 97.8 per cent (from 96.1 per cent) at Elementary Level; 77.9 per cent (from 76.9 per cent) at Secondary Level; and 51.4 per cent (from 50.1 per cent) at Higher Secondary Level.

In 2019-20, the PTR for primary has become 26.5, whereas it was 34.0 in 2012-13; for upper primary it was 18.5 (23.1); and for secondary 18.5 (29.7).

According to the report, in 2019-20, enrolment of girls from primary to higher secondary is more than 12.08 crore. This is a substantial increase by 14.08 lakh compared to 2018-19. Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the Gender Parity Index (GPI) at both Secondary and Higher Secondary levels have improved. The UDISE+ report shows a remarkable improvement in the number of schools with functional electricity, with functional computers, internet facility in 2019-20 over the previous year.

Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls has increased to 90.5 per cent (from 88.5 per cent) at Upper Primary level, 98.7 per cent (from 96.7 per cent) at Elementary Level, 77.8 per cent (from 76.9 per cent at Secondary Level and 52.4 per cent (from 50.8 per cent) at Higher Secondary Level in 2019-20 (from 2018-19).

The UDISE+ report shows an improvement in the number of schools with functional electricity, with functional computers, internet facility in 2019-20 over the previous year. Another improvement is seen in the number of schools with hand wash facility. In year 2019-20, more than 90 per cent schools in India had hand wash facility as compared to only 36.3 per cent in 2012-13.

While around 83 per cent schools had electricity in 2019-20, an improvement by almost 7 per cent over the previous year, 2018-19.

The UDISE+ system of online data collection from the schools was developed in the year 2018-19 to overcome the issues related to manual data filling in paper format and subsequent feeding at the block or district level, which was in practice in the UDISE data collection system from 2012-13. The present publication relates to UDISE+ data for the reference year 2019-20.