Groups of farmers start returning to respective protest states

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Some groups of farmers started going back to their respective sit-in sites on Tuesday evening after hours of chaos during their tractor parade against the farm laws, but thousands of other protesters were still in several areas, including ITO, Nangloi and Mukarba Chowk, of the national capital.
Hundreds of farmers were sitting at the ITO crossing and many, who entered the city from the Singhu border protest site, were moving towards Delhi's Outer Ring Road.
Farmers were seen moving back in batches to Tikri and Ghazipur border protest sites on Tuesday evening.
Earlier, wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day on Tuesday.
A protesting farmer died after his tractor overturned at ITO during the farmers’ tractor parade on Tuesday, police said.
The farmers draped the body in the tricolour and kept it at the ITO crossing, not allowing the police to send it for post-mortem.
"We have finally gained entry into Delhi after four months -- two in Punjab and two at the Delhi border. The mood is clear, we have come here to stay. There's no point in going back to where we started," Amarjeet Singh, 62, a protesting farmer, said.
The Delhi Police resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells on farmers at Nangloi Chowk in West Delhi when they tried to deviate from the pre-agreed route to enter the national capital during their protest.
The agitating farmers broke cement barricades at Nangloi Chowk and Mukarba Chowk following which the police used heavy tear gas shells to disperse the unruly crowd, an official said.
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...