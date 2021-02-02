GSK Velu is new Chairperson of FICCI, TN State Council

Renowned healthcare entrepreneur Dr GSK Velu has been appointed Chairperson of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Tamil Nadu State Council. Prior to this, he co-chaired the FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council.

Currently, Velu is Chairman & Managing Director at Neuberg Diagnostics, Chairman & Managing Director at Trivitron Healthcare, Mentor & Shareholder at Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Chairman at Maxivision Eye Hospitals, Founder & Director at Apollo White Dental & Apollo Dialysis, and anchor investor at Stakeboat Capital. He is also the Honorary Consul to The Republic of Estonia in India, says a release from FICCI.

With over 33 years of experience in the healthcare and diagnostics industry, Velu’s contributions and prominence in the healthcare sector has been recognised and lauded globally.

“This position gives me an opportunity to work within the FICCI framework in meeting its objectives of industry growth at one level, and the nation’s growth at another. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders to foster an ecosystem of innovation and growth, and towards building consensus between industry and policymakers,” Velu said in the release.