Guidehouse, Technopark, among ‘Great Place to Work’

Guidehouse India, a Technopark-based Indian subsidiary of Guidehouse, a leading advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology services firm, has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ among other reputed workplaces for the period from November 2020 to October 2021.

The certification is based on a Trust Index Survey and a culture audit by the Great Place to Work Institute, a spokesman for the company said here. The Institute’s methodology is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organisations.

Parent company Guidehouse has more than 8,500 employees across 50 offices worldwide. Its industry expertise, solutions and products support clients within highly-regulated industries ranging from healthcare, financial services, energy, and national security to aerospace and defence. Guidehouse India currently has 2,500 employees across its various facilities.

Mahendra Singh Rawat, Partner and Country Head, Guidehouse India, said that the company has constantly delivered positive workplace experience by creating a systemic, self-perpetuating cycle of workplace and business greatness which keeps coming back in the form of growth and revenue numbers.

Saji Zacharia, Director-HR, Guidehouse India, said that the certification is special this year given the unprecedented pandemic situation. “Most of our employees are working from home. During this time, the entire Guidehouse India team stepped up efforts to support our clients, people, and community,” he added.