Guidehouse, Technopark, among ‘Great Place to Work’

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Guidehouse India, a Technopark-based Indian subsidiary of Guidehouse, a leading advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and technology services firm, has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ among other reputed workplaces for the period from November 2020 to October 2021.
The certification is based on a Trust Index Survey and a culture audit by the Great Place to Work Institute, a spokesman for the company said here. The Institute’s methodology is considered as the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia and government organisations.
Parent company Guidehouse has more than 8,500 employees across 50 offices worldwide. Its industry expertise, solutions and products support clients within highly-regulated industries ranging from healthcare, financial services, energy, and national security to aerospace and defence. Guidehouse India currently has 2,500 employees across its various facilities.
Mahendra Singh Rawat, Partner and Country Head, Guidehouse India, said that the company has constantly delivered positive workplace experience by creating a systemic, self-perpetuating cycle of workplace and business greatness which keeps coming back in the form of growth and revenue numbers.
Saji Zacharia, Director-HR, Guidehouse India, said that the certification is special this year given the unprecedented pandemic situation. “Most of our employees are working from home. During this time, the entire Guidehouse India team stepped up efforts to support our clients, people, and community,” he added.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...