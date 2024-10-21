On a two-day visit to Gujarat, the 16th Finance Commission on Monday said Gujarat was among eight of the nine states visited by the Commission so far that have demanded that states should receive 50 percent from tax devolution instead of 41 percent recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. held meetings by state government officials.

Noted economist and chairperson of 16th Finance Commission Dr Arvind Panagariya who led the team that held a meeting with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and other senior state government officials on the first day of their visit said, “Currently of all the tax revenues, 41 percent (under the 15th Finance Commission) are devolved to the states, and the remaining 59 percent to the central government. Gujarat’s plea was that this percentage of the states should be increased from 41 percent to 50 percent. This is a figure which has repeatedly come in our ongoing state visits. Gujarat is the ninth state we are visiting and apart from one state, every state has made this recommendation.”

When asked about the Commission’s view on the issue, Panagariya said it was “early” as consultation with other states were pending. “It is a tough question which the Commission needs to grapple with. In the end, there is an issue about balancing the central and state budgets. In whichever way you move the vertical division, you are going to impact the budget of somebody,” he said adding that the 14th Finance Commission had raised the share of the states from 32 to 42 percent which led the Central government to shift a lot of taxation towards cesses and surcharges which does not go into the divisible pool. “This is a difficult situation and one has to look at how the Centre will respond to any change,” Panagariya added.

The taxes that are shared between States and Centre include corporation tax, personal income tax, central GST, centre’s share of Integrated Goods and Services Tax among others. Centre also provides grant-in-aid to states on recommendation of the Finance Commission. However, this divisible pool does not include cess and surcharges levied by the Centre.

The Chairperson of the 16th Finance Commission said Gujarat has made certain recommendations that were “somewhat different”. He said, “On the horizontal division of resources, Gujarat has made somewhat different recommendations, compared to what has been the current practice. Overall Gujarat has divided the criteria into three categories --- need and cost disability-based, equity-based and performance-based.”

Gujarat recommended that 35 percent of total tax revenues should be divided among all the 28 states on basis needs and cost disability, 40 percent of tax be divided on the basis of equity and 25 percent based on performance. Panagariya pointed out that Gujarat has suggested that urbanisation be included as a criteria while evaluating needs and cost disability of states along with population and area. The state government also recommended inclusion of a multi-dimensional poverty index as a criteria for evaluation.

When asked about the rising debt of certain states, the chairperson said, “The Finance Commission also worries about the overall macroeconomic financial stability over a longer period of time and how states and centres run their budgets. It is a difficult subject as it is not easy to define what is a freebie, subsidy or an incentive. But is it something that the Commission is concerned about.” During their ongoing visit, the Commission will also meet representatives from local bodies, industry and trade bodies and other political parties in Gujarat.

