Gujarat adds 239 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Gujarat, on Tuesday, reported new 239 positive cases and 19 deaths during past 24 hours. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the State has jumped to 2,178, with 90 deaths, while 139 have been discharged.
The situation remained concerning in Ahmedabad, which saw 130 new cases and 15 deaths in past 24 hours.
The State administration informed that most of the new cases were reported from the identified hotspot clusters.
The curfew in the worst-affected areas in three cities of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot has been extended till the morning of April 24, 2020.
“The situation is concerning but it is under control. There is no need to panic for the public,” informed Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health, Gujarat, during the evening medical bulletin on Tuesday.
Ravi mentioned that the State has conducted 3,513 tests in the past 24 hours, of which 239 were positive and 3,274 were negative. This takes the total number of tests conducted so far at 36,829.
Of the positive 2,178 cases, 139 have been discharged, 1,935 are stable and 14 are on ventilator.
Commenting on the use of rapid anti-body test kits in the State, Ravi stated that the ICMR has advised not to use the kits till the further orders from the apex body. “We have been cautious already. But latest directive from ICMR says that till the further orders, we don’t use the kits that were sent to us earlier. But we will continue the training at the taluka level. In the meantime we expect some guidance from ICMR in a couple of days,” said Ravi, adding that there is also a process underway to secure rapid antibody test kits from local sources.
“We have also placed an order locally for the ICMR-approved test kits. If that also arrives by then, we can start using them,” she added.
The State government has undertaken extensive testing drive across all districts. Currently, 28 of the 33 districts have positive cases. Notably, the State had reported its first positive case on March 19.
At present, 30,354 people are under quarantine, of which 26,590 are under home quarantine, 3,436 are at the government quarantine facilities while 328 are at the private quarantine facilities.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Most segments post sequential drop in revenue; visibility on demand still fuzzy
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...