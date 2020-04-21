Gujarat adds 239 new Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths in 24 hours

Gujarat, on Tuesday, reported new 239 positive cases and 19 deaths during past 24 hours. The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the State has jumped to 2,178, with 90 deaths, while 139 have been discharged.

The situation remained concerning in Ahmedabad, which saw 130 new cases and 15 deaths in past 24 hours.

The State administration informed that most of the new cases were reported from the identified hotspot clusters.

The curfew in the worst-affected areas in three cities of Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot has been extended till the morning of April 24, 2020.

‘Concerning, but under control’

“The situation is concerning but it is under control. There is no need to panic for the public,” informed Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health, Gujarat, during the evening medical bulletin on Tuesday.

Ravi mentioned that the State has conducted 3,513 tests in the past 24 hours, of which 239 were positive and 3,274 were negative. This takes the total number of tests conducted so far at 36,829.

Of the positive 2,178 cases, 139 have been discharged, 1,935 are stable and 14 are on ventilator.

ICMR’s directive

Commenting on the use of rapid anti-body test kits in the State, Ravi stated that the ICMR has advised not to use the kits till the further orders from the apex body. “We have been cautious already. But latest directive from ICMR says that till the further orders, we don’t use the kits that were sent to us earlier. But we will continue the training at the taluka level. In the meantime we expect some guidance from ICMR in a couple of days,” said Ravi, adding that there is also a process underway to secure rapid antibody test kits from local sources.

“We have also placed an order locally for the ICMR-approved test kits. If that also arrives by then, we can start using them,” she added.

Extensive testing

The State government has undertaken extensive testing drive across all districts. Currently, 28 of the 33 districts have positive cases. Notably, the State had reported its first positive case on March 19.

At present, 30,354 people are under quarantine, of which 26,590 are under home quarantine, 3,436 are at the government quarantine facilities while 328 are at the private quarantine facilities.