Gujarat civic polls: BJP emerges stronger, AAP makes further inroads into BJP heartland

In the local body polls in Gujarat, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its dominant position with a thumping majority, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made inroads into the BJP’s heartland by winning 42 seats across panchayats and municipalities.
The State Election Commission data up to 7 pm on Tuesday showed BJP winning 3,322 seats in Taluka Panchayats, 785 seats in district panchayats and 2,063 seats in municipalities. Independent candidates won 115, 3 and 172 seats respectively for the three civic bodies.
After its successful debut in Municipal Corporation elections in Surat, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP surprised the political opponents by making further inroads into Gujarat villages.
AAP won 31 seats in Taluka Panchayats, two seats in District Panchayats and nine in the municipalities.
Congress continued to face a drubbing by losing even its strongholds in Central Gujarat especially in Anand district. The party could secure 1,243 seats in taluka panchayats, 167 seats in district panchayats and 385 seats in municipalities.
Even as the final figures are yet to be declared by the State Election Commission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his happiness over the outcome of the civic poll results from his home state.
“Results of the Nagar Palika, Taluka Panchayat and District Panchayat polls across Gujarat give a crystal clear message- Gujarat is firmly with the BJP’s agenda of development and good governance. I bow to the people of Gujarat for the unwavering faith and affection towards BJP,” he said in a twitter post.
Meanwhile, several Congress leaders including Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Chavda and leader of opposition in the State assembly, Paresh Dhanani offered to resign from their respective posts taking the moral responsibility of the poor performance in the polls.
The voting to the 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats along with by-polls in three taluka panchayats were held on February 28. The average voting was recorded at 59.05 per cent for municipalities, 66.67 per cent in district panchayats and 68.65 per cent in taluka panchayats. The total seats involved in all the civic body polls was 8,474, but elections were held on 8,235 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on the remaining seats.
Earlier on February 21, 2021, elections were held for six municipal corporations of the State, with average voter turnout of 45.64 per cent. BJP had retained all municipal corporations -. Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, but AAP rose to become the main opposition party in Surat city with 27 seats while Congress faced a complete rout with zero seat.
