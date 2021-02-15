Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for Covid-19

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Rupani was admitted to UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad after he fainted on Sunday night during an election rally in Vadodara.
The medical bulletin from the hospital informed that Rupani's vital parameters were normal, and that a Covid-19 test was conducted last night, which came positive on Monday morning.
"The Chief Minister has mild symptoms of Covid-19. His oxygen saturation is normal and he is stable at present," the Medical Bulletin released at 12.45 said.
Rupani has been campaigning for the party in the upcoming local body elections for 8 Municipal Corporations and municipalities and panchayats. The local body polls are scheduled in two phases on February 21 and 28.
On Sunday night at a rally in Vadodara, the Chief Minister fainted while delivering an address. Rupani, 64, was given first aid and glucose on the stage itself immediately after he collapsed. However, he gained consciousness and soon walked up to his vehicle.
Notably, other senior party leaders, Bhikhu Dalsania, State General Secretary and BJP's Kutch MP in Lok Sabha Vinod Chawda too tested positive.
Sources informed that the two leaders attended BJP's parliamentary meeting where the Chief Minister was also present.
However, the political campaigning ahead of the local body polls have shown a complete disregard of the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour including masks and social distancing. Irrespective of the parties, the campaigning involved a large gathering of people on streets, grounds and auditoriums much higher than the permissible limit without following the Covid-19 protocols.
On Sunday, Gujarat reported a total of 247 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the total deaths to 4401 due to the deadly virus. So far 2,65,244 cases were reported in the State while total active cases as of Sunday were 1,739.
