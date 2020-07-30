Gujarat: Covid-19 cases doubles in 34 days crossing 60,000

Gujarat on Thursday reported a fresh record high Covid-19 cases at 1,159 taking the total cases so far in the State to 60,285. It has taken 34 days to double the cases from 30,158 reported on June 26.

The State has reported total 2,418 fatalities so far including 22 reported in the past 24 hours. The case fatality rate for the State has touched record low at 4.01 per cent whereas the recovery rate has increased to 73.11 per cent with total 44,074 persons being discharged/recovered including 879 in past 24 hours.

The latest health bulletin by the State health department showed total 13,793 or 22.88 per cent of the total cases as active.

Total 25,067 tests were conducted across the State, which works out to about 386 tests per million. The State has so far conducted 7.38 lakh tests, with cumulative 11,355 tests per million. The Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on Wednesday announced to further scale up testing across the State, especially in the potential hotspots Vadodara and Rajkot .

On Thursday, maximum cases of 271 were reported in Surat district (including 217 from Surat city). Ahmedabad district recorded total 157 (including 143 in Ahmedabad city). Vadodara and Rajkot districts reported 96 and 86 new cases, respectively.

Of the 22 deaths reported on Thursday, 10 were from Surat district alone, Ahmedabad reported five deaths, Patan, Gandhinagar districts and Vadodara city reported two each, while one death was reported from Kutch.

Notably, of the total 1,159 cases on Thursday, 585 or 50.4 per cent cases were reported from eight big cities of the State including Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar, whereas 574 cases or 49.6 per cent were reported from districts.

Per the State government data, 4,91,340 people are under quarantine, of which 1,768 are under institutional quarantine and the rest under home quarantine across the State.