Over 1,653 persons have been rescued from floodwaters and an additional 17,827 people relocated from low-lying areas, as heavy rains lashed parts of Gujarat, Monday.

A total of 13 NDRF and 22 SDRF teams have been deployed in rain-affected districts, the government stated in a release here. Currently, 523 roads are closed in the Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, Dang, and Chhotaudepur districts.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to review the situation caused by heavy rains in the state. On Monday afternoon, the Chief Minister visited the State Emergency Operation Centre and held a video conference with collectors, municipal commissioners, and district officials from rain-affected areas to gather relevant information.

Of the 206 reservoirs in the state, 59 are at full capacity, 72 are on high alert, 22 are on alert, and 9 are under flood warning. Seven rivers have overflowed. The Sardar Sarovar Dam currently holds 88.74 percent of its total storage capacity, which amounts to 2,96,459 mcft of water. For the season, Gujarat has received 91.88 percent of the average seasonal rainfall this year.

Out of the 7,009 villages in the state that experienced power disruptions, electricity has been restored in 6,977 villages. 5,961 of the 6,090 damaged power poles have been repaired, the government added.