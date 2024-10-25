In order to conduct safe boating and water sports and activities in Gujarat, the State government has approved the Gujarat Inland Vessel (Registration, Survey, Operation of Category ‘C’ Inland Vessels) Rules 2024.

The new rules will be applicable to vessels that are less than 10 meters in length and those who intend to register such vessels will have to apply to the respective district magistrates. These rules come after the Harni Lake boat incident in Vadodara where 14 people, including 12 school-going children, were killed in January after their boat capsized.

In line with the Gujarat Inland Vessels Act of 2021, the State government had prepared a draft of rules for the registration, survey, and management of Category ‘C’ Inland Vessels in June, inviting public objections and suggestions. After a thorough review of feedback, the rules have now been finalised under the Chief Minister’s guidance, with directives issued to the Ports and Transport Department.

Under the authority of the Inland Vessels Act of 2021 and related regulations, the State government has appointed the Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) to exercise relevant powers. The GMB’s Nautical Officer has been appointed as the Chief Surveyor, the District Magistrate as the Registrar for water sports and boating registration, and Marine Officers and Engineers as survey in-charges.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit