Gujarat govt holds interactive seminar with industry leaders

To further boost the business environment in the State through Ease of Doing Business, the Gujarat government conducted an industry seminar in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The workshop, organised by Gujarat’s Industrial Extension Bureau (iNDEXTb) and Industries Commissionerate, brought together stakeholders from the government as well as the industry ecosystem. Participants included members from the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) as well as the Gujarat chapters of CII and FICCI.

Rajkumar Beniwal, Managing Director, iNDEXTb, stressed the need to make government policies effective for the industries and the stakeholders. “Seminars such as this one allow the government and the industry to communicate and understand each other better,” he said.

Potential investors

The aim of the seminar was to apprise the potential investors of the proactive steps the government has taken to facilitate the setting up of new businesses without going through a long-drawn process of acquiring licences and permits.

Sunil Parekh, Co-chairman of FICCI Gujarat State Council, recommended several steps to take Gujarat to the next level of industrialisation. “Sustainable industrialisation is the need of the hour, we need to ensure that the activities we undertake account for long-term health of the environment,” he said.

The participants also highlighted the difficulties they faced in dealing with various government departments for clearances and official filings.

Additional Industries Commissioner Shweta Teotia and YB Nirgude, MSME Commissioner, attended the seminar.