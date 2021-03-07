Gujarat health official tests Covid-19 positive days after receiving second dose of vaccine

A health official in Gandhinagar’s Dehga taluka, Gujarat, who recently received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, tested positive for Covid-19 infection, as per media reports.

The official had received the first dose of the vaccine on January 16 and the second dose on February 15.

He later demonstrated Covid-19 symptoms, including high fever. The man tested positive for the virus on February 20, according to Gandhinagar’s Chief Health Officer Dr MH Solanki, cited in the FirstPost report.

Dr. Solanki said that the official was in home quarantine and developed mild symptoms of the virus. He further revealed that the official would join his duty from Monday.

The Community Health Officer (CHO) stated that it generally takes around 45 days for the vaccine to develop antibodies against the virus.

He also asked the citizens to abide by the coronavirus protocols, including social distancing and sporting a face mask, even after the administration of the vaccine.

On Friday, Gujarat added 515 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest in one and a half months. This took the caseload to 272,240, according to the state’s health department.