Gujarat joins other states to cut VAT on petrol, diesel

Joining other States in slashing the Value Added Tax (VAT) on auto fuels, Gujarat has announced a ₹7 per litre reduction on Diesel and Petrol each.

This, along with the Centre's announcement of cutting the levy on petrol and diesel would give a total relief of ₹12 and ₹17 per litre in petrol and diesel respectively to the consumers.

The Centre, on Wednesday, had announced a reduction in Road Infrastructure Cess (RIC) - a component of Central levy on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10 respectively. It had also urged States to lower the Value Added Tax (VAT) to give more relief to end consumers amidst spiralling fuel prices due to high international crude prices.

In most cities of Gujarat, petrol had crossed ₹100 a litre.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, late last night, announced the reduction in VAT effective from November 4, 2021.

"Gujarat has decided to give additional relief of ₹7 per litre in the prices of petrol and diesel. This will be made effective from midnight today," Patel said in a Twitter post late last night.

By reducing the VAT for auto fuels, Gujarat has joined other states such as Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Assam, Goa and Odisha, besides a few others till Thursday noon.

Following the cut in VAT, petrol will now cost ₹95.13 per litre and diesel ₹89.12 per litre in Ahmedabad.