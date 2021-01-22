Gujarat launches 8 new industrial estates to strengthen manufacturing MSMEs

In order to augment the capabilities for manufacturers of variety of products including ceramics, clock, toys, medical device, auto ancillary, engineering products and food products, the Gujarat government has announced eight new industrial estates to be set up in eight districts of the State.

This is aimed at encashing the prevailing anti-China sentiment across several countries and positioning Indian manufacturing players on the global platform.

“This will be a big push for the small businesses to compete in the international market. Morbi will get a model GIDC estate, which will see many new units from clocks, toys and paper makers. We are getting ready to meet the global demand which has opened after sentiment against China,” said Prakash Varmora, President of Federation of Industries and Associations (Gujarat).

Eight districts

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced the new eight industrial estate of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) in eight districts including Banaskantha, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gandhinagar, Patan, Rajkot, Anand and Mahisagar.

The industries that will get a push includes marble cutting and polishing industry, brass parts industry, Morbi ceramic, clock and toys industry, food and agro-processing industry, auto ancillary industry, medical devices industry and the engineering industries.

“We want to develop an economic circle with an aim to provide opportunities to several people through large number of MSME units. These estates will provide ₹1,223 crore capital investment and 20,000 new jobs in future,” said Rupani.

“MSMEs are crucial for Gujarat’s Atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Morbi’s ceramic industry is the only park, which is giving a tough fight to China in production. Last year Morbi exported ceramics products to China itself. This is the proof of Gujarat’s capabilities in manufacturing,” he added.

The new industrial estates will be spread across total 987 hectares in these 8 districts. Morbi Model estate will be formed on 500 hectares equipped with all the advanced infrastructure facilities. MSME sector will get 2,570 plots with size of 500 to 2000 square metres and 337 plots of 10,000 to 50,000 sqmts.

Multi-storey shed

The Chief Minister also announced setting up multi-storey shed in the existing 9 industrial estates of the state resulting into generation of capital investment of around ₹100 crore and 1,000 new job opportunities.

Rupani stated that Gujarat’s MSMEs are growing fast from barely 6,000 at the time of establishment of Gujarat in 1960, to about 35 lakh functional MSME units across the State.