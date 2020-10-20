Gujarat, Maharashtra lead in mobile gaming experience

Gujarat and Maharashtra top the charts in terms of the overall mobile gaming experience in India, according to a report by OpenSignal.

The report that analyses the mobile network experience in 48 of India’s largest cities to understand how users perceive “real-time multiplayer mobile gaming on cellular networks .”

The mobile gaming experience was measured for gaming titles across some of the most popular genres such as Battle Royale and MOBA games. Examples include Call of Duty, PUBG and Clash Royale. It scores these cities on a scale of 0-100 based on the gaming experience of users.

According to the report, Gujarat and Maharashtra “dominated” its measure of mobile gaming experience in India.

Seven of the top ten cities in its list were from these two states. Ahmedabad topped the list with a score of 71.7, followed by Navi Mumbai (70.1) and Vadodara (69.8).

“It was noteworthy that Ahmedabad and Mumbai were the only Tier 1 cities that placed in the top ten cities, along with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities like Surat, Thane, and Rajkot,” the report said.

Mobile gaming is witnessing a boom in India with the overall experience being driven by users from Tier 2+ cities.

“On the back of the growing penetration of affordable smartphones, low-cost data, and improved bandwidth, the number of online gamers has risen exponentially over the last couple of years. And with the growing popularity of e-sports, mobile gaming has established a foothold beyond the metros to Tier 2, Tier 3 cities,” it said.