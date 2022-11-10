The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday issued first list of 160 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. The list includes 84 candidates for the first phase of polling and 76 names for the second phase.

Gujarat in-charge and senior party leader Bhupendra Yadav declared the list Thursday morning.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest from his current constituency of Ghatlodiya in Ahmedabad, while several first timers have been given the tickets, including Patidar quota leader and Congress turncoat Hardik Patel and Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja among others.

Patel joined BJP in August this year, while Jadeja had joined the party in 2019.

Party has fielded Congress turncoat Manibhai Vaghela from Vadgam seat in North Gujarat, which is currently represented by dalit activist Jignesh Mevani.

While the party has given tickets to 69 members of the current Legislative Assembly, it replaced 38 sitting MLAs, including Assembly speaker Nimaben Acharya and ministers Rajendra Trivedi, Vasan Ahir, Brijesh Merja among others. MLA from Mobi and Congress turncoat Merja was denied ticket after Morbi bridge collapse incident that killed 135 people.

Notably, former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, former Deputy CM Nitin Patel and other senior ministers and party leaders, including Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Pradipsinh Jadeja, Kaushik Patel and RC Faldu had withdrew from contesting barely hours before the final list was announced.

“The senior party leaders and ministers had expressed their unwillingness to contest the polls but will work for the party,” Yadav said after the party’s central parliamentary committee’s meeting held on November 9 in New Delhi attended by party president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Patel termed the candidate selection as a ‘generational shift’ for the party, which has retained power in Gujarat—the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi—for six successive elections since 1995.

The BJP has also considered caste calculations while allocating tickets.

The first list of 160 candidates has 68 candidates from general category, 55 from other backward communities, 13 from scheduled castes and 24 from scheduled tribes. Among the general category, 43 are Patidars, 10 Brahmins, 7 Kshatriya, two Baniya, three Jains among others.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, a Jain, will run from his existing constituency Majura in Surat.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress has so far released the list of 43 candidates, without a Chief Ministerial candidate, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has so far announced 180 candidates with a journalist-turned-politician Isudan Gadhvi as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the party.

The voting for the 182 seats will take place in two phases, December 1 and 5, while the counting of votes will take place on December 8.

