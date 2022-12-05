Ahmedabad In the second phase of polling on Monday, the who’s who of Gujarat turned out to vote and also appealed their fellow citizens to exercise their franchise and participate in the festival of democracy.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi voted in Ahmedabad Monday morning, his mother Hiraba turned up at a polling station in Gandhinagar to cast her vote. Hiraba, 100, was assisted by her younger son Pankajbhai Modi and his family to the polling booth.

P Bharathi, Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat.

Sending out the message to the citizens to participate in the democratic process, Gujarat’s Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi along with her family members voted at Gandhinagar (North) constituency. Additional chief electoral officer Kuldeep Arya also exercised his franchise at Gandhinagar.

Pankaj Kumar, Chief Secretary, Gujarat.

Among other top officials, the Gujarat Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar cast his vote and appealed to the people to “join the festival of democracy by casting their vote.”

RS Sodhi and family after casting their votes at Anand.

Among the newsmakers, R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation or Amul, cast his vote in Anand along with his family members.

Shankar Chaudhary, Chairman of Banas Dairy.

The largest cooperative dairy in the Amul Federation, Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers’ union or Banas Dairy’s chairman Shankar Chaudhary voted and appealed to the people for casting their votes. Chaudhary is also a BJP candidate from Tharad constituency in Banaskantha district.

The business leaders were not far behind in exercising their franchise.

Samir Mehta, Chairman of Torrent Group with wife Sapna Mehta.

Samir Mehta, Chairman of the pharma-to-energy Torrent Group having a market capitalisation of over ₹54,000 crore voted at a polling booth in Ahmedabad along with wife Sapna Mehta, who is the Director of UN Mehta Foundation. The couple had shared their selfie with the inked fingers.

Rajesh Gandhi, Managing Director, Vadilal Industries Limited with wife Mamta Gandhi after casting their votes.

Ice-cream and food major Vadilal Industries Limited’s Managing Director Rajesh Gandhi and wife Mamta Gandhi were among the early ones at the polling station to cast their votes on Monday.

Rajiv Gandhi, Managing Director, Hester Biosciences Ltd.

India’s leading animal healthcare player and biotechnology major, Hester Biosciences Limited’s Managing Director Rajiv Gandhi cast his vote in Ahmedabad.

Jay Shah, Secretary, Board of Control for Cricket in India

Among others, Jay Shah, Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) turned to social media to share his picture after casting the vote.

