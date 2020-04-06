Gujarat reports 16 new cases on Monday, total cases jump to 144

Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Gujarat rose to 144 on Monday after 16 new cases were reported in the State. Total fatalities due to coronavirus stood at 11.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary - Health, Government of Gujarat informed that of the 16 new cases reported in past 12 hours, 11 were from Ahmedabad and 9 of them had connection to Nizamuddin Markaz event.

The spread of the virus has rang alarm-bells across the State after 15 of 33 districts in the State reported positive cases. Ahmedabad has the highest number of positive cases at 64.

"We have begun intensive testing across the hotspot, where we are seeing clustering. Ahmedabad is seeing addition to positive cases," added Ravi. The positive cases in Ahmedabad are mostly from the muslim community areas, the official informed.

Of the 144 cases, 21 patients have been discharged, while 2 are on ventilator as on Monday morning. 110 patients are said to be stable.

Total number of people quarantined is 14,054, of which 12,885 are under home quarantine, 900 under government quarantine and 269 under private facilities.

So far, 2,714 tests have been conducted, of which 2531 are negative and results for 39 are pending, Ravi informed.

Giving details about the source of infection, Ravi stated that of the 144 positive cases, 33 had international travel history, 36 having inter-state travel and 85 from local transmission.