Gujarat reports two more Omicron Covid variant cases, India’s tally up to 25

Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Gujarat on Friday reported two more Omicron cases taking the State’s tally to three. With this, India’s count for the new coronavirus variant has inched up to 25, since the first two cases were detected in Karnataka on December 2.
The latest two cases are from Gujarat’s Jamnagar. These include a female and a male, who are the relatives – wife and brother-in-law, respectively, of the 72-year-old man, who was first detected for Omicron in Gujarat last week.
The man had returned from Zimbabwe but stayed with his family in the same house before testing positive. Reports suggest that the man’s wife did not have a travel history, while his brother-in-law had returned from Abu Dhabi.
The family members’ samples were sent for lab tests, which showed two of them positive for Covid-19. The samples were then sent for whole genome sequencing (WGS), which confirmed the new Omicron covid variant on Friday.
The Omicron patients are being kept in a separate ward at a government hospital. Notably, Gujarat’s daily Covid-19 case count is slowly inching up as it reported 70 new cases on Thursday, up from 45 a week ago.
The active cases in the State has gone up to 459 as on Thursday up from 318 a week ago. The State government on Friday extended the nigh-curfew (between 1 am and 5 am) till December 31.
