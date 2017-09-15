Gujarat sees surge in kharif pulses sowing

Microsoft rolls out new Surface stars
As against the national trend, the kharif sowing in Gujarat has shown remarkable growth in pulses sowing with up to about 44 per cent rise in different varieties of pulses.
The area under moth beans increase the most by close to 45 per cent to 27,100 hectares as on September 12 as against the three-year average of 18,800 hectares. Other pulses varieties such as moong (green gram), urad and tur witnessed higher acreage by 13-16 per cent.
The overall total area under kharif pulses reported an increase of about 8 per cent to 5,60,300 hectares as against 3-year average of 5,21,000 hectares.
Nationally, the latest data released by the ministry of agriculture showed about 3.55 per cent decline in the kharif pulses sowing at 140.38 lakh hectares as against 145.55 lakh hectares reported last year.
According to government sources increase in pulses area is attributed to the damage caused to the fields after floods in July-August. Several farmers from the flood-hit regions of North Gujarat and Saurashtra switched from cotton to pulses as flooding of fields caused damage to cotton plants.
Gujarat agriculture department has recorded cotton sowing on the area of 26.45 lakh hectares, which is lower by about 3 per cent from normal.
However, the state has witnessed sharp increase in the sowing area for groundnut and soybean with 16 per cent and 27 per cent respectively. Groundnut area stood at 16.15 lakh hectares, while soybean area increased to 1.29 lakh hectares as against 1.01 lakh hectares.
Overall kharif sowing stood at 84.24 lakh hectares, which is about 1.8 per cent lower than three-year average sowing.
