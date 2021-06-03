Gujarat starts vaccinating young population in all 33 districts

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Gujarat Government will start vaccinating about 300,000 individuals daily across all districts starting Friday. Currently, average daily vaccination stands at around 1.8 lakh doses.
Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed that individuals from the 18-44 age-group category will be able to take vaccines at all the 33 districts of the State. The vaccination will take place across 1,200 centres in these 33 districts.
“As many as 2.25 lakh individuals from the 18-44 age-group category and 60,000-75,000 individuals from 45+ category will be vaccinated on daily basis across all the 33 districts of Gujarat,” Rupani said in a video address. All those with prior registration and having received an SMS from the system will be able to take the jab.
The State is providing free vaccines to the youth category. It has placed a combined order for 3 crore vaccine doses to the two manufacturers Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India for Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, respectively.
“Till now vaccination for young population was taking place only at the 10 cities. But now we are opening up vaccination for the youth to all 33 districts from Friday. This will put the vaccination drive on a fast-track and will be helpful in fight against coronavirus,” said the Chief Minister after the core group’s meeting held in Gandhinagar.
Till now, Gujarat has provided free vaccination to total 19 lakh youth.
Gujarat has been vaccinating on average about 1.8 lakh people daily including about 70-80,000 from the youth category.
On Thursday, it administered total 1,75,359 doses including 98,288 for the youth category, about 68,000 to the category of 45-years and above and about 8,500 to frontline workers and healthcare workers.
State’s total vaccination count has reached 1.76 crore as on Thursday. Gujarat recorded 1207 new covid-19 cases during the 24-hours ended Thursday with 17 deaths. Total active cases in the State stand at 24,404, while total discharge has reached 7,78,976. So far 9,890 have lost lives due to Covid-19 in the State.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
A new serialised Tamil fiction app hopes to capture those seeking to counter the lockdown with a good read
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...