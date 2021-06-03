Gujarat starts vaccinating young population in all 33 districts

Gujarat Government will start vaccinating about 300,000 individuals daily across all districts starting Friday. Currently, average daily vaccination stands at around 1.8 lakh doses.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani informed that individuals from the 18-44 age-group category will be able to take vaccines at all the 33 districts of the State. The vaccination will take place across 1,200 centres in these 33 districts.

“As many as 2.25 lakh individuals from the 18-44 age-group category and 60,000-75,000 individuals from 45+ category will be vaccinated on daily basis across all the 33 districts of Gujarat,” Rupani said in a video address. All those with prior registration and having received an SMS from the system will be able to take the jab.

The State is providing free vaccines to the youth category. It has placed a combined order for 3 crore vaccine doses to the two manufacturers Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India for Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, respectively.

“Till now vaccination for young population was taking place only at the 10 cities. But now we are opening up vaccination for the youth to all 33 districts from Friday. This will put the vaccination drive on a fast-track and will be helpful in fight against coronavirus,” said the Chief Minister after the core group’s meeting held in Gandhinagar.

Till now, Gujarat has provided free vaccination to total 19 lakh youth.

Gujarat has been vaccinating on average about 1.8 lakh people daily including about 70-80,000 from the youth category.

On Thursday, it administered total 1,75,359 doses including 98,288 for the youth category, about 68,000 to the category of 45-years and above and about 8,500 to frontline workers and healthcare workers.

State’s total vaccination count has reached 1.76 crore as on Thursday. Gujarat recorded 1207 new covid-19 cases during the 24-hours ended Thursday with 17 deaths. Total active cases in the State stand at 24,404, while total discharge has reached 7,78,976. So far 9,890 have lost lives due to Covid-19 in the State.