The Gujarat government is to open five state-owned airstrips and airfields to national and international players for aero sports activities in the state. The Directorate of Civil Aviation floated a tender last week inviting authorised and competent authorities to conduct a range of aero sports activities at Mandvi, Rajpipla, Saputara, Dwarka and Dhordo for a period of three years.

Among the aero sports activities proposed are skydiving, microlight flying, hot air ballooning, foot-launched ultralight aircraft hang gliding, paragliding, paramotoring, towed hang gliding, aerobatics display, radio controlled aircraft flying, and small drone flying.

“The department aims to create a thriving aero sports culture in Gujarat, attracting both local and international participants, while ensuring safety and adherence to regulations. As part of these initiatives, Gujarat’s Civil Aviation Department aims to open up state-owned airstrips and airfields to facilitate the organisation of diverse aero sports events and is inviting a tender from authorised and competent entities to conduct a range of aero sports activities at State Government Airstrips Mandvi, Rajpipla, Saputara, Dwarka & Dhordo in Gujarat,” the tender said.

Interested operators with two or more years of experience in undertaking aero sports have been asked to visit the site to study the actual area and working conditions before submitting their respective bids. The last date for submission of bids is October 30. Interestingly, Dwarka, Dhordo and Rajpipla were among 11 locations identified by the Gujarat government in December 2023 for developing new greenfield airports, and for which it had inked an MoU with the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Officials from Gujarat’s Civil Aviation department could not be reached for comment.

Moreover, the state civil aviation department’s push for aero-sports activities follows suspension of the state government’s much hyped sea-plane initiative. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2020 Gujarat Assembly elections, the sea-plane service, operated by a private company between the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Kevadia, was suspended in April 2021.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit