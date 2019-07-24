Gujarat tops in solar rooftop installations

In the area of solar rooftop installations, Gujarat has stood first in the country with total 261.97 megawatts (MW) of installed rooftop solar capacity as on July 23, 2019. As per the Central government data, total rooftop solar installations in India is 1700.54 MW.

Responding to a question raised by MP Parimal Nathwani in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy and Power R K Singh informed that Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have solar rooftop installations at 198.52 MW and 151.62 MW respectively.

The government of India has provided total financial assistance or incentives of Rs 678.01 crore in fiscal 2016-17, Rs 169.73 crore for fiscal 2017-18 and Rs 446.77 crore in fiscal 2018-19 under the Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar programme, the official statement said. The Government of India has set a target of installation of 40,000 MW of Rooftop Solar (RTS) projects by the year 2022 in the country including installation of RTS on rooftop of houses.

The minister also stated that in Gujarat out of total 261.97 MW installation, 183.51 MW are subsidised installations and 78.45 MW are non-subsidised installations. The minister’s statement also said that no formal study has been done to assess the quantum of power generated through solar panels installed at rooftops of the houses, but on an average it is estimated that 1.5 million units per MW per year are generated from solar rooftop units.