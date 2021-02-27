National

Gujarat: Tremor of 3.1 magnitude recorded in Surat

PTI Surat | Updated on February 27, 2021 Published on February 27, 2021

A representative image   -  REUTERS

A 3.1 magnitude tremor was recorded in Gujarat's Surat early on Saturday, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.

The tremor was recorded at 4.35 am with its epicentre located 29 km north-north east of Surat in south Gujarat, the Gandhinagar-based institute said.

No casualty or damage to property was reported due to it, the district administration said.

The tremor was recorded at a depth of 15 km, and it was felt in Surat city and the nearby areas, the institute added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 27, 2021
natural disasters
earthquake
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.