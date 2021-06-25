Gujarat: Two Covid-19 cases reported in April, found to be Delta-Plus variants

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Gujarat reported two cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. The two cases were reported in April 2021 and both the patients are currently recovered with no symptoms, informed the State government on Friday.
Sharing the details about the Delta Plus variant considered as a “variant of concern” by the Centre, the Gujarat Health department informed that the two patients were from Surat and Vadodara.
“Of the two cases of Delta Variant from Gujarat, one was a 27-year-old male from Surat. He had tested Covid-19 positive in April. His samples were sent for genome sequencing to NIV, Pune. The results were received today and found to be of Delta Plus variant. The patient is stable and has no symptoms,” a State government communique said.
Separately, a 38-year-old woman from Vadodara had gone to her native place at Jalgaon, Maharashtra in April. “There, she had tested Covid-19 positive and her samples were sent for genome sequencing. Today, her samples are found to be positive for Delta Plus variant. She had returned to Gujarat in May. She has no complications or symptoms,” a Gujarat health department statement said.
However, the State government has increased the surveillance around the areas of these cases.
On Friday, Gujarat reported 123 new Covid-19 cases with three deaths. Total active cases in the State stand at 4,116 and the death toll due to Covid has reached 10,045 as on Friday.
State administration has relaxed restrictions across cities and districts as the cases have started declining. Night curfew will remain in force across 18 cities during 10 pm to 6 am. Effective from June 26, 2021, restaurants, gyms, public gardens and public libraries will be allowed to operate at 60% seating capacity till 9 pm. Theatres, cinema halls can function with 50% capacity.
Marriage functions can have maximum 100 people in open or closed spaces, while funerals can have 40 people at the most. Political, social, religious gatherings can be conducted with maximum 200 people or 50% of the hall capacity whichever is less.
Public transport buses are allowed to operate at 75% passenger capacity with the condition of driver and conductor having at least one vaccine dose.
Meanwhile academic institutions, coaching centres, spas, water parks, swimming pools etc. will remain closed until further orders.
The latest restrictions will remain in force until 6 am of July 10, 2021.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
Not everyone is amused by satire, as recent attacks on cartoonists indicate. But the humorists stress that ...
Local tour operators go the distance to offer the comfort and cuisine of home for Indian travellers who seek ...
For a month this summer, songwriter-guitarist Bruce Lee Mani composed, recorded and released a song every day
US-based artist Srinath Vadapalli on the pandemic and rethinking binaries
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...