Gujarat: Two Covid-19 cases reported in April, found to be Delta-Plus variants

Gujarat reported two cases of the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19. The two cases were reported in April 2021 and both the patients are currently recovered with no symptoms, informed the State government on Friday.

Sharing the details about the Delta Plus variant considered as a “variant of concern” by the Centre, the Gujarat Health department informed that the two patients were from Surat and Vadodara.

“Of the two cases of Delta Variant from Gujarat, one was a 27-year-old male from Surat. He had tested Covid-19 positive in April. His samples were sent for genome sequencing to NIV, Pune. The results were received today and found to be of Delta Plus variant. The patient is stable and has no symptoms,” a State government communique said.

Separately, a 38-year-old woman from Vadodara had gone to her native place at Jalgaon, Maharashtra in April. “There, she had tested Covid-19 positive and her samples were sent for genome sequencing. Today, her samples are found to be positive for Delta Plus variant. She had returned to Gujarat in May. She has no complications or symptoms,” a Gujarat health department statement said.

However, the State government has increased the surveillance around the areas of these cases.

On Friday, Gujarat reported 123 new Covid-19 cases with three deaths. Total active cases in the State stand at 4,116 and the death toll due to Covid has reached 10,045 as on Friday.

State administration has relaxed restrictions across cities and districts as the cases have started declining. Night curfew will remain in force across 18 cities during 10 pm to 6 am. Effective from June 26, 2021, restaurants, gyms, public gardens and public libraries will be allowed to operate at 60% seating capacity till 9 pm. Theatres, cinema halls can function with 50% capacity.

Marriage functions can have maximum 100 people in open or closed spaces, while funerals can have 40 people at the most. Political, social, religious gatherings can be conducted with maximum 200 people or 50% of the hall capacity whichever is less.

Public transport buses are allowed to operate at 75% passenger capacity with the condition of driver and conductor having at least one vaccine dose.

Meanwhile academic institutions, coaching centres, spas, water parks, swimming pools etc. will remain closed until further orders.

The latest restrictions will remain in force until 6 am of July 10, 2021.