National

Gujarat: Two towns face cholera outbreak

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on July 09, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gandhinagar district officials to take measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to the District Collector of Gandhinagar and health officials directing them to take prompt actions to contain the outbreak of cholera in the region.

On July 6, the Gandhinagar district authority had declared part of Kalol town as cholera-affected after five cases were reported from the town.

Shah, who represents Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, tweeted on Friday expressing concerns about the cholera cases. In a twitter post, written in Gujarati, Shah said, “(I) learnt about cholera cases being reported from some parts of Kalol town in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. In this regard, (I) spoke to district collector and district health officer and directed them to take quick measures to contain the spread and ensure adequate treatment for those affected.”

Reports claim that five persons have lost their lives after getting infected. At present about 25 suspected patients, with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea are admitted in local hospitals. In past 24 hours, three more cases were reported from the town.

Officials claimed that the residents complained of the contaminated drinking water for past one and half month.

Separately, two weeks ago Nadiad town of Kheda district was declared cholera-hit after cases surfaced from parts of the town.

Published on July 09, 2021

disease
Gujarat
