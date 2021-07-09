Gujarat: Two towns face cholera outbreak

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday spoke to the District Collector of Gandhinagar and health officials directing them to take prompt actions to contain the outbreak of cholera in the region.
On July 6, the Gandhinagar district authority had declared part of Kalol town as cholera-affected after five cases were reported from the town.
Shah, who represents Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, tweeted on Friday expressing concerns about the cholera cases. In a twitter post, written in Gujarati, Shah said, “(I) learnt about cholera cases being reported from some parts of Kalol town in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. In this regard, (I) spoke to district collector and district health officer and directed them to take quick measures to contain the spread and ensure adequate treatment for those affected.”
Reports claim that five persons have lost their lives after getting infected. At present about 25 suspected patients, with symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea are admitted in local hospitals. In past 24 hours, three more cases were reported from the town.
Officials claimed that the residents complained of the contaminated drinking water for past one and half month.
Separately, two weeks ago Nadiad town of Kheda district was declared cholera-hit after cases surfaced from parts of the town.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The adman’s day dawns with verses on topical concerns. They are my sunrise, he says, after completing six ...
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...