Gujarati “Gharcholas” traditionally worn on weddings within Hindu and Jain communities has received a Geographical Indication or GI tag from the Government of India, an official release stated here, Friday.

The coveted GI tag for Gharchola handicrafts was presented to Gujarat at the “GI and Beyond – Virasat Se Vikas Tak” program in New Delhi, hosted by the Handlooms Development Commissioner of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India. This is the 27th GI tag that Gujarat has received. The GI recognition for Gharchola demonstrates Gujarat’s commitment to guarding its rich artistic heritage, the release added.

These Gharchola sarees are traditionally crafted in auspicious colours such as red, maroon, green, and yellow, which hold special significance in Hindu customs. Along with the Gharchola saree, several other remarkable handicrafts have also earned GI tags under the Hastakala Setu Yojana. These include Surat’s vanishing ‘Saadeli’ art, Banaskantha’s intricate ‘Soof’ embroidery, Bharuch’s ‘Sujni’ craft, Ahmedabad’s distinctive ‘Saudagiri Print,’ and the vibrant ‘Maata Ni Pacchedi’ handicrafts, all of which were honoured last year.