Gupkar alliance disappointed with outcome of meeting with Modi

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration said the meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the parties in Jammu and Kashmir failed to launch any substantial confidence- building measures, the PAGD said in a statement on Monday.

The parties held their first meeting in Srinagar on Sunday.

The PAGD spokesman and senior CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami said the Sunday meeting was called to discuss the recent meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in Delhi on June 24 in the context of the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The Alliance reiterated its commitment to fight together, using all constitutional, legal and political means at its disposal, to reverse the unconstitutional and unacceptable changes foisted on the people of J&K on August 5, 2019, he said.

Tarigami added that all the members of the PAGD expressed their disappointment at the outcome of the Delhi meeting “especially the absence of any substantial confidence building measures such as releasing political and other prisoners from jails and taking concrete steps to end the siege and atmosphere of suppression that has choked J&K since 2019”.

“This would have initiated the much needed process of reaching out to the people of J&K who are the biggest stakeholders and sufferers of the J&K problem,” he added.

On the issue of restoration of statehood, he reminded the BJP that the party had given commitment on the floor of Parliament and they must honour their word. Tarigami said Assembly election must be held only after restoration of full statehood for J&K. “To this end, the PAGD has decided to reach out to other political parties in J&K ith a view to take a common position on the issue,” he added.