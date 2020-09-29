National

HAL producing 73 Advanced Light Helicopters for armed forces

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on September 29, 2020 Published on September 29, 2020

Rolls out 300th ALH-Dhruv

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, the Bengaluru-based defence aviation major, is producing 73 Advanced Light Helicopter (ALHs) contracted for the Army (41), the Navy (16) and the Coast Guard (16). Out of this, 38 ALHs have already been produced and the remaining will be completed by 2022.

The company on Tuesday rolled out its 300th Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-Dhruv).

“ALH never looked back from the day when the prototype took its maiden flight on August 30, 1992, and has evolved into a world-class helicopter with its unparalleled performance. The evolution from ALH Mark-I to Mark-IV has been phenomenal and is a boost to the indigenous design and development of helicopters,” said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

YK Sharma, Additional Director General (South Zone), Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA), handed over the certificate to GVS Bhaskar, Chief Executive Officer, Helicopter Complex.

LCH ground run

On the occasion, the ‘ground run’ of the first Limited Series Production (LSP) of the Light Combat Helicopter - Limited Series Production (LCH-LSP) was carried out.

