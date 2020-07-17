HAL’s convention centre is now a Covid Care Centre in Bengaluru

HAL has converted its Ghatage Convention Centre located on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru into a Covid Care Centre (CCC) and handed it over to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The facility having 160 beds and support infrastructure was created in 16 days, said R Madhavan, CMD, HAL.

According to Alok Verma, Director HR, HAL, initially, the facility would be utilised for treatment of asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients.

A MoU was signed between HAL, represented by Ch Venkateswara Rao, GM (CSR) and BBMP, represented by R Venkatachalapathy, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura Zone in the presence of senior government and HAL officials.

Arrangements for doctors and paramedical staff and running of the facility would be taken care by BBMP.

As part of its fight against Covid-19 pandemic, HAL has already contributed ₹26.25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund (₹20 crore under CSR head with employees contributing another ₹6.25 crore).

HAL produced 300 aerosol boxes which were handed over to various State governments like Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

These boxes are used in hospitals. The company has also distributed personal protective equipment, thousands of masks besides supporting migrant labour by providing them food and shelter. HAL has identified over 600 beds to be utilised as a quarantine facility at its seven locations — Lucknow, Kanpur, Korwa, Hyderabad, Nasik, Koraput and Bengaluru.