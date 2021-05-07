Hardeep Puri slams Congress for flaying central vista project

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
While the cost of Central Vista is around ₹20,000 crore, the government has allocated nearly twice that amount for vaccination, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday in a tweet slamming Congress for criticizing the government's redevelopment project.
“India’s healthcare budget for just this year was over ₹3 lakh crore. We know our priorities. Congress’s discourse on Central Vista is bizarre. Cost of Central Vista is about ₹20,000 crore, over several years,” Puri clarified in a tweet.
“Moreover, only projects for New Parliament Building and rejuvenation of Central Vista Avenue have been awarded at an estimated cost of ₹862 crore and ₹477 crore respectively till now.
As I said, there are many components in the Central Vista project which are spread over several years.”
“There are hundreds of projects being executed by various departments and the governance hasn’t come to a standstill, unlike the Congress’ times of policy paralysis. Central Vista is just another ongoing project. It’s only the Congress that’s obsessed about it, nobody else,” Puri further added.
‘They want to distract people from monumental governance failures in their states by spreading lies. So, they indulge in cheap politics despite knowing this project creates direct & indirect employment for thousands of skilled, semi-skilled & unskilled workers in these times,” he tweeted.
Central vista redevelopment project, which involves building and renovating the government buildings on part of the 3.5 km stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project, which is expected to be completed by 2022 when India would celebrate its 75th anniversary. Apart from the new Parliament, new prime minister’s residence, and 10 new building blocks to accommodate government offices, including Shastri Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan, Udyog Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Rail Bhawan and Vayu Bhavan, among others will also be constructed under this redevelopment project.
