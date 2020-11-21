Harley-Davidson India to continue activities from January

Harley-Davidson India on Saturday said that its motorcycles, parts, accessories, general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, and warranty will continue from January onwards.

“As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders,” Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director – Asia Emerging Markets & India, Harley-Davidson, said in a statement.

He said the company was providing its riders with updates as available and have assured them that Harley-Davidson products and accessories, and its H.O.G (Harley Owners Group) activities will continue from January onwards.

The development comes after the dealers across the country complained of Harley-Davidson not providing any clarity on the future and not compensating anything for the inventories lying at their stockyards.