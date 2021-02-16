‘Harness private sector capability to scale up Covid vaccine distribution’

India needs to scale up distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine rapidly leveraging the private sector capability, according to Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra.

Mahindra, responding to a data report by the India Today Group on global Covid-19 vaccination numbers, said that widespread vaccination was India’s “main hope”.

“We have the production capability. We need to harness the private sector’s capability to scale up distribution rapidly. Widespread vaccination is our main hope against any new waves which are now a serious threat. @drharshvardhan,” tweeted Mahindra.

Mahindra has emphasised increasing vaccine distribution capacity in the country on multiple occasions.

Earlier this month, hehad cited a New York Times article on the United States beginning its programme to distribute vaccines directly to drugstores and grocery stores.

“We have the largest potential supply of vaccines in the world. We now need to dramatically expand distribution throughout India using both pvt. & public sector channels. When we do that, we will be a role model in terms of the scale of vaccinations,” Mahindra had tweeted with the report.

The total number of people vaccinated in India as of February 15 stood at 85,16,771, with 2,31,476 people getting vaccinated on Monday, as per official data.