Harsh Mariwala is the ‘EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020’

Harsh C. Mariwala, Chairman, Marico, was today named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020

“Mariwala is a visionary who has built a values-driven global organization and made a spectacular contribution to society in driving an innovation culture. Much ahead of the times, he disrupted the market and his own business with products and services which are household names today, having stood the test of time for over three decades,” EY said in a statement.

In his keynote Mukesh Ambani, said, “Today, India is surging ahead as an economic power, as a democratic power, as a diplomatic and strategic power, as a cultural power and also a digital and technology power. And the key driving force for India’s rise will be our entrepreneurs, who are inventing new things every day that can transform India and the world, who are disruptive and hungry for success.”

Awards were also announced for eight other categories with the winners representing both mature industries and young entrepreneurs from startups including Unicorns and a Decacorn.

Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winners were selected by an eminent nine-member independent Jury Panel led by Uday Kotak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (BYJU’S), was conferred with the Business Transformation award.

Peyush Bansal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart Solutions Pvt Ltd. was conferred the Start-up category award. Deepak Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Nitrite Ltd was conferred the Manufacturing category award.

Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd, was honoured as the Entrepreneurial CEO.