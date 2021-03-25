Harsh Mariwala is the ‘EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020’

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Harsh C. Mariwala, Chairman, Marico, was today named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2020
“Mariwala is a visionary who has built a values-driven global organization and made a spectacular contribution to society in driving an innovation culture. Much ahead of the times, he disrupted the market and his own business with products and services which are household names today, having stood the test of time for over three decades,” EY said in a statement.
In his keynote Mukesh Ambani, said, “Today, India is surging ahead as an economic power, as a democratic power, as a diplomatic and strategic power, as a cultural power and also a digital and technology power. And the key driving force for India’s rise will be our entrepreneurs, who are inventing new things every day that can transform India and the world, who are disruptive and hungry for success.”
Awards were also announced for eight other categories with the winners representing both mature industries and young entrepreneurs from startups including Unicorns and a Decacorn.
Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, was felicitated with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The winners were selected by an eminent nine-member independent Jury Panel led by Uday Kotak, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Byju Raveendran, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd. (BYJU’S), was conferred with the Business Transformation award.
Peyush Bansal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lenskart Solutions Pvt Ltd. was conferred the Start-up category award. Deepak Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, Deepak Nitrite Ltd was conferred the Manufacturing category award.
Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director, Nestle India Ltd, was honoured as the Entrepreneurial CEO.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Political parties are wooing the people of Tamil Nadu with campaign songs that promise hope, idealism and good ...
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
This election season political parties are sparring on social media with songs, slogans, symbolism and drama
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...