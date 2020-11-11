Harsh Vardhan reviews Covid measures taken by states

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed via video conferencing Covid measures taken by various states on Wednesday.
He appreciated the innovative decisions taken by the Maharashtra government, keeping the common man as the focal point, a press statement issued by the Maharashtra Government said. State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope, attended the meeting.
Innovative decisions such as reduction of Covid test rates, control of HRCT (lung scan) test rates, control of plasma and mask rates, reservation of 80 per cent beds in private hospitals for Covid, implementation of the Mahatma Phule Janaarogya Yojana for all citizens and the My Family My Responsibility Campaign was noted by the Union Minister, the statement said.
Regarding the precautions being taken by the state government in the backdrop of the Diwali festival and winter, Tope said the number of active cases in the state had come down. At present, 92,000 patients were undergoing treatment and efforts were on to prevent an increase in the number of patients. But, if the number increased, the necessary precautions had been taken. Hospital bed planning and stockpiling of medicines was adequate and emphasis was being laid on increasing the number of tests, he said.
